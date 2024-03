Some AI applications, such as large language models and computer vision, have to be localised for higher accuracy, say industry players.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Localisation and niche markets: How Singapore’s AI startups can stay competitive "

SINGAPORE’S artificial intelligence (AI) startups can hold their own against larger international players if they focus on niche markets and aim to localise, said industry players.

Laurence Liew, director of AI innovation at national AI programme AI Singapore, said big companies such as Microsoft,...