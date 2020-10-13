You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks inch higher at open; STI up 0.1%

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 9:46 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, building on Monday's gains and tracking a positive finish in US markets overnight.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) edged up 1.71 points or 0.1 per cent to 2,554.13 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 53, after 132.6 million securities worth S$73.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters by volume, Medtecs International rose S$0.04 or 2.8 per cent to S$1.46, after 8.8 million shares changed hands.

Other active counters include Thai Beverage, which was trading flat at 58.5 Singapore cents, with 4.8 million shares traded.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AusGroup rose 0.2 Singapore cent or 10 per cent to 2.2 cents, after five million shares changed hands. The company on Monday said its subsidiary has been awarded a five-year scaffold and insulation services contract with Esso (Thailand) Public Company.

Wilmar was among the most actively traded counters by value, dipping S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent to S$4.64.

Meanwhile, DBS was the only local bank that gained ground, rising S$0.02 or 0.1 per cent to S$21.42. UOB declined S$0.07 or 0.4 per cent to S$19.57, while OCBC slipped S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$8.67.

In the US, tech stocks led markets higher on Monday, with Apple surging ahead of a new iPhone launch as investors shrugged off the stalemate over US stimulus talks in Washington.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.6 per cent to 11,876.26, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.9 per cent to 28,837.52, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.6 per cent to 3,534.22.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 per cent or 81.01 points to 23,639.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.4 per cent or 6.49 points to 1,649.84.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Shanghai: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[SHANGHAI] Shares in mainland China started Tuesday with slight losses following the previous day's strong rally,...

Oct 13, 2020 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

TEE International on Monday said independent auditor Foo Kon Tan LLP issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's...

Oct 13, 2020 09:30 AM
Consumer

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

[SINGAPORE] SuperPark Singapore, one of the biggest indoor playgrounds here, closed down last Thursday after less...

Oct 13, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.96...

Oct 13, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Floatel forbearance pact extended

THE logistics and data centre arm of Keppel Corp is divesting its 24.01 per cent equity interest in Thailand-listed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for