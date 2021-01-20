You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks slip at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.1%

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 9:53 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file7dyss1z9oll3wcybmxh (1).jpg
Singapore shares began Wednesday on a softer note, even with a positive lead from Wall Street overnight.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

SINGAPORE shares began Wednesday on a softer note, even with a positive lead from Wall Street overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 3.68 points or 0.1 per cent to 2,992.24, after flirting near the 3,000 mark on Tuesday. Gainers outnumbered losers 121 to 42, after 183.7 million securities worth S$73.3 million changed hands.

Among the index securities, the most heavily traded by volume was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which edged up S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent to S$1.07, with 1.4 million shares traded. Mapletree Industrial Trust units rose S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to S$2.95, with 1.3 million units changing hands.

The trio of local lenders were down in early trade. DBS lost S$0.16 or 0.6 per cent to S$26.43, UOB dipped S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$23.74, while OCBC shed S$0.08 or 0.8 per cent to S$10.56.

Mainboard-listed Nanofilm, which made its debut on the Singapore bourse last October, rose S$0.13 or 2.6 per cent to S$5.05, while CapitaLand slipped S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent to S$3.43.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, units of First Reit advanced 0.5 Singapore cent or 2 per cent to 25 cents. This comes after unitholders on Tuesday voted in favour of the proposed restructuring of the Lippo Karawaci master lease agreements, as well as the whitewash resolution waiving the right to receive a takeover offer from First Reit's substantial shareholder OUE.

Over on Wall Street, US equities saw solid gains on Tuesday, as markets looked ahead to the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, while his nominee for Treasury Secretary reiterated a call for aggressive stimulus spending.

Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman nominated to lead economic policy, told lawmakers on Tuesday that help for the unemployed and small businesses would provide the "biggest bang for the buck", as she made the case for Mr Biden's US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 per cent to finish at 30,930.52, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent to 3,798.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 per cent to 13,197.18.

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, with retailers, travel and banking counters leading the declines. After gaining almost half a per cent at the open, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index inched lower as the session wore on and lost 0.2 per cent to end the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, supported by the gains on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.5 per cent or 142.64 points to 28,776.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.1 per cent or 1.66 points at 1,857.50.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 10:05 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Wednesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed again at Wednesday's open, extending the week's healthy rally on recovery hopes...

Jan 20, 2021 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Beijing steps up Covid-19 curbs amid new outbreak

[BEIJING] China's capital Beijing said on Wednesday it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from...

Jan 20, 2021 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.81...

Jan 20, 2021 09:19 AM
Government & Economy

Australian consumer confidence clouded by Covid-19 in January: survey

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian consumer sentiment slipped from a decade high in January as new outbreaks of Covid-...

Jan 20, 2021 08:58 AM
Consumer

World Wide Web inventor opposes Australia's news payment plan

[SYDNEY] World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee says Australia's plan to force digital giants to pay media outlets...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Asset-heavy property groups may take the privatisation route

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Biden to unveil sweeping immigration reforms

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for