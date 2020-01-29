You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon up 0.26% on day

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 1:23 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE stocks held on to their gains as they resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 8.17 points or 0.26 per cent on the day to 3,189.42 as at 1.01pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 219 to 149, after about 876.4 million securities worth S$450.9 million changed hands. 

The most heavily traded by volume was still Medtecs International, which climbed 2.7 Singapore cents or 15.7 per cent to 19.9 cents on 127.8 million shares traded as at 1.01pm.

Other healthcare-related stocks were also actively traded by the afternoon session. Healthway Medical lost 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.2 per cent to 4.5 cents after 49.8 million shares changed hands, while UG Healthcare surged by 15.5 Singapore cents or 62 per cent to 40.5 cents on 36.2 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore was unchanged at S$0.875 while Singtel was also flat, at S$3.36.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open higher tracking US stocks rebound; STI up 0.09%

CapitaLand was trading flat at S$3.70 as at 1.01pm. On Wednesday morning, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, CapitaLand announced it has closed six malls in China, while its remaining 45 malls in other Chinese cities continue to operate with shorter hours.

Likewise, Dasin Retail Trust on Tuesday night said it has shortened opening hours at its five malls in China as well as temporarily closed certain businesses in the malls. Units of Dasin Retail Trust lost 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent to 83 cents as at 1.01pm on Wednesday.

Tourism player Straco Corp rose 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to 55.5 cents. Its shares had tumbled some 10.6 per cent at Tuesday’s close, after the company announced it has temporarily closed three of its tourist attractions in China.

As for banking stocks, DBS increased by S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent to S$25.92, UOB edged down S$0.01 or 0.04 per cent to S$25.95, while OCBC Bank gained S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.93.

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 01:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore firm Vena Energy to build 100 MW solar battery in Queensland

SINGAPORE-BASED Vena Energy will build a 100 megawatt (MW) solar battery in Queensland, Australia, for Australian...

Jan 29, 2020 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

Thai finance ministry cuts 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.8%

[BANGKOK] Thailand's finance ministry cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.8 per cent from 3.3 per cent it...

Jan 29, 2020 12:55 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Travel, tourism stocks dive on virus woes

[HONG KONG] Travel, tourism and property stocks tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday as panicked investors fretted over...

Jan 29, 2020 12:46 PM
Transport

Qantas could axe Beijing route early as coronavirus hits demand: CEO

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce said on Wednesday it was too early for the airline to quantify...

Jan 29, 2020 12:44 PM
Consumer

Beijing drugstore fined for hiking mask prices amid virus outbreak

[BEIJING] A drugstore in the Chinese capital will be fined 3 million yuan (S$590,000) for hiking the price of masks...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly