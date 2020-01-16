You are here

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Frasers Commercial Trust, SPH, China Everbright, China Haida

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 9:16 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

CapitaLand: Real estate behemoth CapitaLand has won the tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street for up to a decade, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday. It will take over the integrated management of the area on April 1, 2020 with an initial three-year tenancy, which may be renewed for two further terms of three years each, and a final tenancy term not extending beyond March 30, 2030. CapitaLand shares closed down three Singapore cents or 0.8 per cent to S$3.91 on Wednesday.

Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT): Mainboard-listed FCOT on Wednesday declared a distribution per unit of 2.4 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended Dec 31, unchanged from a year ago. Gross revenue rose 19.8 per cent year on year to S$37.8 million, while net property income grew 26.5 per cent to S$26.7 million. Units of FCOT closed at S$1.65 on Wednesday, up one Singapore cent, or 0.6 per cent, before its results release. 

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): SPH will be issuing S$500 million notes at par, under its S$1 billion multi-currency debt issuance programme. The 10-year notes will carry a coupon of 3.2 per cent per annum, the mainboard-listed group said on Wednesday evening. SPH, which publishes The Business Times, saw its shares close at S$2.12 on Wednesday, down two Singapore cents, or 0.9 per cent, before this announcement. 

China Everbright Water: Mainboard-listed China Everbright plans to issue three billion yuan (S$586 million) worth of medium-term notes to institutional investors in China's interbank bond market, the company said on Wednesday. The maturity of the notes will be no more than five years per tranche, while the coupon has yet to be decided. The counter closed at 32 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 0.5 cent, or 1.54 per cent.

China Haida: Guo Yun, an executive director of China Haida, resigned from the mainboard-listed company on Wednesday, citing health issues. China Haida shares closed at 0.7 Singapore cent on Wednesday, down 0.2 cent or 22.2 per cent.

