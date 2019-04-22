Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Sabana Reit, Datapulse, Global Invacom

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

CapitaLand: The property company has raised US$391.3 million for its first discretionary real estate equity fund, CapitaLand Asia Partners I (CAP I). Investors include institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions from Asia and Europe, the real estate group said on Monday. It is the fund's first closing; fundraising commenced nine months before, in July 2018. CAP I will invest in "value-add and transitional" office buildings in Asia’s key gateway cities, specifically Singapore, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Osaka and Tokyo.

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Reit (Sabana Reit): Sabana Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) for the first quarter eased to 0.75 Singapore cent per unit from 0.88 cent a year ago. Gross revenue fell 11.8 per cent year on year to S$18.52 million, partly due to the divestment of its Tai Seng drive property in Q1 2019 as well as lower contribution from properties at 151 Lorong Chuan, 8 Commonwealth Lane and 34 Penjuru Lane. Net property income fell 13.3 per cent to S$12.65 million largely on the back of reduced rental income from lower occupancies, including 151 Lorong Chuan where a “significant tenant” had a planned exit upon their lease expiry in Q1 2019. The amount available for distribution slid 14.6 per cent to S$7.9 million in line with lower revenue and NPI. Units in the Reit closed at 42.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, unchanged.

Datapulse Technology: Datapulse has entered into a settlement with three of its former directors in full and final settlement of their claims in a law suit. Under the settlement, the former directors have agreed to file and serve a notice of discontinuance of the suit within seven days after receipt of payment of the agreed sum. The settlement is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending July 31, 2019 as the company had made the relevant provision in relation to their claims in the previous financial year. The provision exceeds the agreed sum. The counter last traded at S$0.255 on April 18, up 4.1 per cent, or one Singapore cent.

Global Invacom Group (GInva): Satellite communications equipment provider GInva and vendor, Tactilis Pte Ltd, have decided to mutually terminate GInva’s proposed acquisition of Tactilis Sdn Bhd. In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Sunday, GInva said that all fees, costs and expenses relating to the proposed acquisition would be borne equally by itself and the vendor. The break fee of US$20 million under the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) is also being waived. Shares in GInva closed at 4.2 cents on Thursday, down 0.3 cents.