You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Sabana Reit, Datapulse, Global Invacom

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 8:57 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

CapitaLand: The property company has raised US$391.3 million for its first discretionary real estate equity fund, CapitaLand Asia Partners I (CAP I). Investors include institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions from Asia and Europe, the real estate group said on Monday. It is the fund's first closing; fundraising commenced nine months before, in July 2018. CAP I will invest in "value-add and transitional" office buildings in Asia’s key gateway cities, specifically Singapore, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Osaka and Tokyo.

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Reit (Sabana Reit): Sabana Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) for the first quarter eased to 0.75 Singapore cent per unit from 0.88 cent a year ago. Gross revenue fell 11.8 per cent year on year to S$18.52 million, partly due to the divestment of its Tai Seng drive property in Q1 2019 as well as lower contribution from properties at 151 Lorong Chuan, 8 Commonwealth Lane and 34 Penjuru Lane. Net property income fell 13.3 per cent to S$12.65 million largely on the back of reduced rental income from lower occupancies, including 151 Lorong Chuan where a “significant tenant” had a planned exit upon their lease expiry in Q1 2019. The amount available for distribution slid 14.6 per cent to S$7.9 million in line with lower revenue and NPI. Units in the Reit closed at 42.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, unchanged. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Datapulse Technology: Datapulse has entered into a settlement with three of its former directors in full and final settlement of their claims in a law suit. Under the settlement, the former directors have agreed to file and serve a notice of discontinuance of the suit within seven days after receipt of payment of the agreed sum. The settlement is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending July 31, 2019 as the company had made the relevant provision in relation to their claims in the previous financial year. The provision exceeds the agreed sum. The counter last traded at S$0.255 on April 18, up 4.1 per cent, or one Singapore cent.

Global Invacom Group (GInva): Satellite communications equipment provider GInva and vendor, Tactilis Pte Ltd, have decided to mutually terminate GInva’s proposed acquisition of Tactilis Sdn Bhd. In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Sunday, GInva said that all fees, costs and expenses relating to the proposed acquisition would be borne equally by itself and the vendor. The break fee of US$20 million under the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) is also being waived. Shares in GInva closed at 4.2 cents on Thursday, down 0.3 cents.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea
5 Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening