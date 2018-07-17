You are here

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 8:51 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Datapulse Technology: Datapulse on Monday said it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with ICP Ltd to acquire MHI MY 1 Pte Ltd, a joint-venture company with an issued and paid-up share capital of S$1,500, and which is in the business of hotel investment. The target subsidiary, through its wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary, owns a mid-scale hotel in Kuala Lumpur, operating under the brand "Geo Hotel Kuala Lumpur".

ST Engineering: Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Monday announced that its aerospace sector has secured new contracts worth about S$510 million in the second quarter of 2018 for services ranging from heavy maintenance to engine wash and aircraft interior reconfiguration.

NeraTel: IT infrastructure provider Nera Telecommunications (NeraTel) on Monday announced contract and purchase orders worth about S$11.7 million. This comprises deals for the provision of microwave links for a government entity in the Middle East, worth S$8.5 million, and provision of Internet service infrastructure for a service provider in South-east Asia, worth S$3.2 million.

