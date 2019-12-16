Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, Keppel, Debao, Mercurius, Jumbo, Raffles Infra, Sim Leisure

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

DBS, UOB: UOB and DBS have teamed up with Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) to extend a S$945 million green loan to Allianz Real Estate and Gaw Capital Partners, the banks announced on Monday morning. The syndicated loan will finance Allianz's and Gaw's S$1.575 billion joint acquisition of Duo Tower and Duo Galleria. UOB shares closed up S$0.53 or 2.1 per cent to S$26.37, while DBS was up S$0.32 or 1.3 per cent to S$25.82 on Friday.

Keppel Corp: Keppel Seghers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corp's infrastructure arm, will take an 18.18 per cent stake in Zerowaste Asia for S$5 million, Keppel Corp said on Monday. Separately, the group's property arm Keppel Land will acquire a 49 per cent stake in a joint venture with Indian developer Rustomjee Group to develop a 51.4 hectare township in Mumbai for 4.09 billion rupees (S$78.2 million). Shares of Keppel Corp closed at S$6.72 on Friday, up 0.2 per cent or one Singapore cent.

Debao Property Development: It has entered into a joint venture with Shenzhen Cai Xin, Foshan Nanhai Debao Jixian Investment Co and Foshan Cai Xing Real Estate in China to carry out land development and urban renewal projects in Foshan City. Its shares last traded at S$0.095 on Nov 12.

Mercurius Capital Investment: The Singapore Exchange has granted the Catalist-listed firm another deadline extension, till Jan 31, to retain its listing status. The company also announced on Sunday that three shareholders will provide it with S$1.75 million in convertible loans. Shares of Mercurius Capital last traded up S$0.007 or 15.9 per cent at S$0.051 on Dec 11.

Jumbo Group: It announced on Sunday the opening of its first NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh and Xinyao Hainanese Chicken Rice outlets in Shanghai. Both outlets are located at the Shanghai One International Trade Centre (ITC) and are wholly owned and managed by the group. Xinyao Hainanese Chicken Rice is a new addition to the group's F&B portfolio. Shares of Jumbo closed up S$0.005 or 1.4 per cent to S$0.375 on Friday.

Raffles Infrastructure Holdings: It is partnering a South Korea-based asset management company to jointly submit proposals to tender for a contract under a US$800 million township development project in Bangladesh. Raffles Infrastructure said KORAMCO Fund, a real estate and energy/infrastructure fund, is prepared to provide funding of up to US$80 million for the project, which is led by the Bangladesh Army Welfare Trust. Raffles Infrastructure shares closed at S$0.25 on Friday, up S$0.04 or 19.05 per cent.

Sim Leisure Group: The Catalist-listed theme park operator has appointed Seah Kheng Hong as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company. Mr Seah was previously head of finance of ME Insights Asia Group Sdn Bhd from September 2018 to December 2019. Sim Leisure Group shares ended flat at S$0.22 on Friday.