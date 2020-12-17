Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Food Empire, Jumbo, BH Global, Keong Hong

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Keppel Corporation: The conglomerate on Thursday said it is building a wind turbine installation vessel for US energy company Dominion Energy under a S$600 million contract. Separately, Keppel on Wednesday night announced that additional bondholders have acceded to the lock-up agreement it entered into for the proposed restructuring of Floatel. The counter closed at S$5.36 on Wednesday, up S$0.07 or 1.3 per cent.

DBS: It has teamed up with Google, National University of Singapore's Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, Temasek Holdings, the World Bank and Verra to launch Sustaintech Xcelerator, a six-month global virtual accelerator with a focus on boosting confidence in nature-based carbon credits. DBS shares closed at S$25.56 on Wednesday, up S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent.

Food Empire Holdings: Its wholly-owned subsidiary Indus Coffee has obtained about US$7.2 million to fund the expansion of its manufacturing facility in India. Shares of mainboard-listed Food Empire closed one Singapore cent or 1.7 per cent higher at 60.5 cents on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Jumbo Group: The food and beverage play has completed its acquisition of a 75 per cent interest in popular dumpling noodle stall Kok Kee Wanton Noodle for S$2.1 million in cash and shares. Shares of Catalist-listed Jumbo closed at 37.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 0.5 cent or 1.4 per cent.

BH Global Corporation: The mainboard-listed light equipment maker's dormant subsidiary is being wound up, and the liquidation is expected to impact the group's earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31. Still, BH Global expects to remain profitable for the financial year. Its counter closed unchanged at 30.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Keong Hong Holdings: The mainboard-listed company has a new substantial shareholder in LJHB Holdings (S), which acquired a 21 per cent stake from Ronald Leo, Keong Hong's chairman and chief executive. Shares of Keong Hong closed 8.6 per cent or S$0.03 lower at S$0.32 on Wednesday, before the announcement.