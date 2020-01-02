Stocks to watch: UIC, UOL, CapitaLand, EHT, Keppel, DBS, OUE

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

United Industrial Corporation (UIC) and UOL Group: Property group UIC on Tuesday announced the rebranding of Marina Mandarin Singapore to Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore with effect from Jan 1. Under a hotel management agreement, the hotel will be operated by Pan Pacific Hospitality, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UOL Group. On Tuesday before the announcement, UIC shares ended one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent higher at S$2.87, while UOL shares ended at S$8.32, up nine cents or 1.1 per cent.

CapitaLand: The property developer on Tuesday announced that it has acquired an additional 34.94 per cent stake consisting of 76.1 million shares in LFIE Holding from another shareholder of LFIE - which is unrelated to CapitaLand - for 684.1 million yuan (S$132.8 million). LFIE owns a project company that owns a residential project under development in Panyu District, Guangzhou, China. CapitaLand shares last closed at S$3.75, up two Singapore cents or 0.5 per cent before the announcement.

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT): The long-time consultant for EHT's Queen Mary floating hotel has been fired, following his slew of scathing inspection reports on the ship's deteriorating condition. The City of Long Beach in California, which leases the Queen Mary to EHT, terminated its exclusive contract with Edward Pribonic, according to a report by the Long Beach Post on Tuesday. The counter closed at US$0.545 on Tuesday, down one US cent or 1.8 per cent.

Keppel Corporation: The group is drawing up a plan for the new decade leading up to 2030, one that may involve shedding non-core businesses, according to chief executive Loh Chin Hua's New Year message to employees on Wednesday. The counter closed at S$6.77 on Tuesday, up four Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent before the message to employees was sent.

DBS: The bank has revised a couple of its terms for its flagship savings account - the DBS Multiplier - for the new year. These changes will take effect from Feb 1, 2020. DBS shares closed at S$25.88 on Tuesday, up five Singapore cents or 0.2 per cent before the announcement was made.

OUE: Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady and his 29-year-old son will be taking a more hands-on role at the property and hospitality group, with the retirement of its long-time chief executive Thio Gim Hock on Dec 31. The elder Dr Riady will expand his current role to chief executive, while his son Brian Riady will be promoted to deputy chief executive. Shares of OUE closed unchanged at S$1.49 on Tuesday.

Kingsmen Creatives: The communication design and production group on Tuesday said it has terminated the agreement entered into between its US unit, Kingsmen Xperience, and Vision High (HK) Limited to open Nerf family entertainment centre attractions in the China market. The counter closed at S$0.435 on Tuesday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.2 per cent before the announcement.

Soilbuild Construction Group: The group on Tuesday said it has been awarded a some S$58.1 million contract for the building of a 10-storey multi-user general industry factory by SB (Yung Ho) Investment at Corporation Drive. It also clinched a S$15.6 million subcontract awarded by a third-party main contractor for the supply and delivery of precast components for a HDB project in Punggol. The counter ended flat at S$0.058 on Tuesday before the announcement.