AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:45 PM

Most of AirAsia X's (AAX) lessors support a restructuring plan, and the Malaysian airline has received interest from potential investors for fundraising after reorganisation, court documents filed this month show.
In emails attached to the court filings, supportive lessors said they wanted to continue discussions with the budget airline and potential new investors, seeking more equitable terms and new commercial arrangements.

The affidavits come after more than a dozen creditors filed to intervene with its proposed court-supervised restructuring, with lessor BOC Aviation and airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings arguing that AAX is "hopelessly insolvent".

Planemaker Airbus also filed a lawsuit last month saying it could lose more than US$5 billion worth of aircraft orders if the low-cost, long-haul carrier proceeded with the plan.

AAX's senior legal counsel, Shereen Ee, said in court documents seen by Reuters that 15 out of 20 aircraft lessors were not in favour of AAX liquidating, and three other interveners - Airbus, Rolls-Royce Group and BNP Paribas - were "not objecting" to the restructuring plan.

Lessors in favour of a restructuring include Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services and Aircastle, according to the documents. Rolls-Royce, Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services and Aircastle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An Airbus spokesperson declined to comment, saying that the company was continuing discussions but that the details are confidential. AirAsia X also declined to comment.

BNP Paribas - which is a trustee acting on a creditor's instructions - declined to comment.

Aircastle Asia Pacific executive vice-president Nigel Harwood told AAX in an email that his firm was not seeking liquidation of the airline, according to the court filings.

"We look forward to working with you to arrive at a revised commercial arrangements once we understand your future business plan with the introduction of new investors," he said.

Macquarie's email said it was willing to support a recapitalised AAX and make a restructured lease agreement on condition that the airline has a detailed business plan, credible third-party investors and that lessors have a meaningful say, according to the filings.

AAX said it had received 10 letters from Malaysian and Singaporean corporations and high net worth individuals indicating interest to participate in its proposed fundraising exercise, according to an affidavit.

The 10 includes Tune Group, owned by AirAsia Group co-founders Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun.

Tune is the largest AAX shareholder, with a 17.83 per cent stake.

AAX said it also received interest from a public-listed financial group and the subsidiary of another, both preferring to be unnamed.

AAX, an affiliate of AirAsia Group, last month said it planned to raise up to RM200 million (S$65.7 million) by issuing shares to new investors after its debt restructuring.

The airline is seeking to restructure RM64.15 billion of debt. Its accrued debt amounts to RM2.24 billion, without taking into consideration contingent debts such as its large aircraft order book with Airbus.

Some lessors have argued the Airbus orders should be excluded. However, AAX said the contingent debts must be dealt with and will be reduced by the re-negotiated leases and other commercial contracts.

AAX estimated that lessors that continue with the airline post-restructuring would be able to recover approximately 44-66 per cent of their lease rental loss under new agreements.

