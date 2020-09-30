You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Buying the dip still a good strategy for today's fixed income market

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200930_RELN_4262976.jpg
Many of the geopolitical risks that have troubled investors in the past - US/China tensions, deadlock over renewed US fiscal stimulus measures, Brexit, tensions between Russia and Europe - persist.
PHOTO: AFP

SUMMER can be tough for investors, if negative macro shocks coincide with the summer lull in liquidity, leading to amplified price actions and cancelled holidays. Fortunately, this August proved to be more benign, with a continuation of the positive trends seen over the past few months: macro...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

MediShield Life to be enhanced, but premiums set to rise

Three areas where Asian firms are beating their Western counterparts

FAs braced for CPFIS fee caps, may be spurred to sell higher cost funds

Money Hacks: Controlling your fund fees is key to investment success (Ep 80)

Wariness among Reit managers, trustees as contentious merger proposals move forward

'Can't lose' trades falter with inflation expectations flagging

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of England realistic about challenge of sub-zero rates for banks

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank was realistic about the challenges negative...

Sep 30, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan pays US$920m, admits misconduct in spoofing probe

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than US$920 million to resolve US authorities' claims...

Sep 29, 2020 11:57 PM
Consumer

Coca-Cola to enter US alcoholic drinks market with Molson Coors tie-up

[NEW YORK] There will be more than just fizz when Coca-Cola Co launches the alcoholic version of its Topo Chico...

Sep 29, 2020 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Consumer confidence in US posts biggest gain in 17 years

[WASHINGTON] Consumer confidence rebounded in September by the most in more than 17 years as Americans grew more...

Sep 29, 2020 11:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

UniCredit sues Hin Leong, Glencore over 'sham' oil deal

[SINGAPORE] Italy's UniCredit has sued Hin Leong Trading over a letter of credit, court documents show, one of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.