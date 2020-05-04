You are here
Money FM podcast: Endowus expands CPF Investment Scheme offerings
The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang
11:41 min
Synopsis: Endowus’ CPF members now have a new option to invest their CPF into a fund that is managed by one of the world’s largest passive fund managers. Mr Samuel Rhee, chief investment officer of Endowus, shares how the investment landscape has changed during this Covid-19 pandemic and some considerations to take before investing with CPF during this time of uncertainty.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
