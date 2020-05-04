Money FM podcast: Endowus expands CPF Investment Scheme offerings

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

11:41 min

Synopsis: Endowus’ CPF members now have a new option to invest their CPF into a fund that is managed by one of the world’s largest passive fund managers. Mr Samuel Rhee, chief investment officer of Endowus, shares how the investment landscape has changed during this Covid-19 pandemic and some considerations to take before investing with CPF during this time of uncertainty.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6ZwROaHloJ3IwBVPvnVJTb?si=6kq-nJYyQJCYmzWS5M40Dg

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg