Embracing insurance commissions – with caveats

Havend, owned by Providend Holding, offers a money-back guarantee if it is found over-selling policies

Genevieve Cua

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 6:26 pm
Financial advisory firm Providend has sworn off product commissions and charges only a fee for advice. But its new sister company Havend will focus on insurance advisory and retain product commissions.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Insurance

FINANCIAL advisory firm Providend, founded in 2001, blazed a trail in Singapore with its fee-only business model. It does not retain product commissions, which it believes creates conflicts of interest.

But now, it has a sister insurance-advisory company, Havend, which will retain commissions of the insurance plans it sells.

Providend chief executive Christopher Tan is keenly aware that Havend’s business model would raise eyebrows in a stiffly competitive advisory market.

“Havend is a commission-based entity… We recognise this, and openly say there is a conflict of interest. But we put in place ways to mitigate this.”

Havend Pte Ltd is owned by Providend Holding, which also owns the wealth...

