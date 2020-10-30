You are here

Home > Weekend

A new breed of alternative investments

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201030_MLWEEKEND30_4304949-1.jpg

TECHNOLOGY has enabled a whole new universe of investing. Where once punters sought out quality stocks and bonds or retained reserves in cash, and the sophisticated bought art and wine, now there are options to stick your money almost everywhere. Buy crytocurrency, invest in an app, take a stake in a business online, put funds in crowdsourced loans, even buy a share in celebrities.

These seemingly exciting new assets are not without risk of course, and lack of regulation and poor understanding only make the investment more risky. Which ones are simply passing fads, and which are here to stay? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend explores the options.

In The Raffles Conversation, Magesvaran Suranjan, Procter & Gamble's president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, tells why his ideal consumer is a woman.

Sustainable investing can create long-term, resilient growth, and we need to accelerate investor education to achieve progress. In the Investing for Impact column, we look ahead at the last mile in unlocking sustainable development.

When jobs are in danger and increments out of the question, does it pay to put in effort these days to work towards a promotion? The Winding Road finds out.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At the unfussy yet stylish Revamp on Tanjong Pagar Road, Barfly enjoys classic cocktails with a creative twist. What better to wash down a fun menu of local bar bites that includes a "famous" ban mian?

It's compact and relatively affordable, but is the A180 Saloon a real Mercedes? The Steering Column climbs into the new baby Benz to assess its prospects as a first chance saloon.

And on our Health page, a cardiologist explains why it is important - and maybe even life-saving - to have a thorough check before embarking on an exercise programme, to avert sudden cardiac arrest.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 03:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant IPO lures US$3t of bids in retail frenzy

[SHANGHAI] The biggest initial public offering of all time has unleashed an investor frenzy for the record books....

Oct 30, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

US firms giving perks to get workers back to their offices

[NEW YORK] At the headquarters of SL Green, a real estate company in Manhattan, employees walk the halls with masks...

Oct 30, 2020 03:21 PM
Transport

Toyota to invest 52.2b yen in KDDI to deepen ties for 'connected car'

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor and KDDI said on Friday that Japan's biggest automaker would invest 52.2 billion yen (S$682.3...

Oct 30, 2020 03:04 PM
Transport

Air France-KLM slashes year-end capacity on pandemic surge

[PARIS] Air France-KLM will drastically slash its schedule this quarter as European governments implement tough new...

Oct 30, 2020 02:59 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Wolves boss Nuno wants better pay-per-view solution

[BENGALURU] Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has called on the Premier League to ditch its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Sabana Reit renews 58% of leases expiring in 2020

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for