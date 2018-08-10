You are here

A new chapter in Singapore's stories, in BT Weekend

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

ON the heels of the 2018 Singapore Literature prize, we pause and ask: What is the future like for SingLit? Local authors face challenges new and old as the scene enters an evolutionary stage, while publishers wrestle with prejudice and preconception. Singapore writers, and those who bring them to you, share their Singapore stories this Saturday in Brunch, in The Business Times Weekend.

Standard Chartered chairman Jose Vinals, himself partial to sweet snacks, thinks that the financial sector has got a sweeter deal than it should have, and that the treats should have been rolled back some time ago. His views in The Raffles Conversation.

In Investing & Wealth, Value Insight takes a look at the state of world trade to see if the recent battering of Chinese stock markets has been justified. The Fool's Eye View examines the surprising dividend potential of supermarket retailers, while CFA Singapore Insights sets out a framework for investing in logistics services providers.

We've all heard of how the son of the boss's golf buddy lands the job, or how a higher-up's niece got a sought-after internship without any experience. Much as we grumble about "who we know", if you are intent on climbing the ranks or nabbing that coveted role, having the right connections can make all the difference, as Cubicle Files explains.

And in The Finish Line, our columnists rate the chances of Manchester City and Liverpool, the two teams most favoured to win the English Premier League trophy.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

