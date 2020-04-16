You are here

Home > Weekend

Actors, dancers, musicians get creative online

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200416_JEBLURB16T0I1_4.jpg

LIKE most other industries ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, the creative sector has been badly hit as events, stage productions, concerts and all related activities grind to a halt because of the latest Circuit Breaker measures. With some 40 per cent of people working in the industry being self-employed, this has been a heavy blow on their income. Even so, in Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, theatre companies, actors, dancers and musicians show how they have put their creative talents to work as they reach out to audiences in a different way. From the Singapore Dance Theatre conducting dance classes on Instagram to actors performing on video and festivals going online, Singaporeans aren't just getting more entertainment options as they stay at home - this could well shape the way we consume the arts in the near future.

As the novel coronavirus continues to play havoc on our lives and emotions, psychologists describe what we're feeling as a kind of grief. In Weekend Interview, author Linda Collins shares her own personal experience with loss and how to come out of it stronger as a person.

Meanwhile, if you're cooped up at home and wondering how other people are faring, four senior professionals offer a glimpse into a life of Zoom meetings, home decluttering, meditation and treating oneself to little luxuries.

If you're looking to make an impression at your Zoom meetings, check out some style suggestions.

If you're cooking at home, join housebound chefs like Michelin starred Labyrinth's Han Li Guang and former executive chef of Corner House Jason Tan as they change out of their professional garb into T-shirts and demonstrate how to make circuit breaker-friendly Maggi mee goreng and crunchy bikini sandwiches. Finally, grab your plate and settle down in front of your smart TV to watch some cool design-centric movies recommended by local designers.

SEE ALSO

Time we celebrated female achievers

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 05:48 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit

[LONDON] European shares closed firmly in the red on Wednesday, ending a five-day rally as the first batch of...

Apr 16, 2020 12:16 AM
Technology

Apple launches new cheap iPhone to boost sales ahead of 5G model

[CUPERTINO] Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE, its first low-cost smartphone in four years, seeking to boost sales...

Apr 16, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren becomes latest rival to endorse Biden for president

[WASHINGTON] Former White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed her onetime rival Joe Biden, becoming...

Apr 15, 2020 11:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to set aside up to S$13.7m in relief for tenants in Singapore

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust will set aside up to S$13.7 million to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on its tenants in...

Apr 15, 2020 11:33 PM
Banking & Finance

G20 agrees to temporary debt standstill for poorest countries

[WASHINGTON] The Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world'...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.