Actors, dancers, musicians get creative online

LIKE most other industries ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, the creative sector has been badly hit as events, stage productions, concerts and all related activities grind to a halt because of the latest Circuit Breaker measures. With some 40 per cent of people working in the industry being self-employed, this has been a heavy blow on their income. Even so, in Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, theatre companies, actors, dancers and musicians show how they have put their creative talents to work as they reach out to audiences in a different way. From the Singapore Dance Theatre conducting dance classes on Instagram to actors performing on video and festivals going online, Singaporeans aren't just getting more entertainment options as they stay at home - this could well shape the way we consume the arts in the near future.

As the novel coronavirus continues to play havoc on our lives and emotions, psychologists describe what we're feeling as a kind of grief. In Weekend Interview, author Linda Collins shares her own personal experience with loss and how to come out of it stronger as a person.

Meanwhile, if you're cooped up at home and wondering how other people are faring, four senior professionals offer a glimpse into a life of Zoom meetings, home decluttering, meditation and treating oneself to little luxuries.

If you're looking to make an impression at your Zoom meetings, check out some style suggestions.

If you're cooking at home, join housebound chefs like Michelin starred Labyrinth's Han Li Guang and former executive chef of Corner House Jason Tan as they change out of their professional garb into T-shirts and demonstrate how to make circuit breaker-friendly Maggi mee goreng and crunchy bikini sandwiches. Finally, grab your plate and settle down in front of your smart TV to watch some cool design-centric movies recommended by local designers.

