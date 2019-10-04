Banking on digital

THE advent of digital banking in Singapore means the banking sector is now thrown open to non-traditional finance players. Among those said to be interested in making a play are Singtel and Grab, as well as peer-to-peer lender Validus.

We look at where new players might pitch their resources in the currently underserved segments of gig economy workers, millennials and SMEs. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Henley & Partners CEO Juerg Steffen's work involves helping uber-rich clients find the ideal place to settle down, even change their passports. In The Raffles Conversation, he tells what's driving this class of migrants.

An increasingly bitter trade spat between Japan and South Korea has locked the two stock markets in a stalemate. Our Chart View columnist flags the concerns facing both markets.

The Finish Line takes a look ahead to One Championship's 100th "live" event in Tokyo next week, and how it's gearing up for its US debut in New York in 4Q 2020.

Got a friend who posts self-deprecatingly about their latest and very expensive watch/car/Michelin-starred meal? Welcome to the sly art of "humble bragging". The Winding Road ponders the motivations and repercussions of social media postings.

Just what is a tiki bar, really? Barfly sets aside preconceptions of tacky mugs and questionable cocktail stirrers to find strong rum drinks in the warm and cheery Taki Taki.

Is a Porsche still a Porsche if it doesn't have an engine? The Steering Column drives the all-electric Taycan to see if the sparks still fly.

