Foreign buying trends in Singapore property change

Fri, Nov 13, 2020

AS in most real estate markets the world over, foreign buying accounts for a significant force in the Singapore property market. With the latest cooling measures still in place, a discernible shift in foreign buying is taking place, with more picking up a Singapore home to live in, rather than as a quick-yielding investment.

In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, industry watchers share what they are seeing in foreign buying trends in the Singapore residential market.

The journey from traditional energy generation to renewables is hardly as straightforward as the green movement would have it. But while the destination remains the same, there are diverse ways of getting there. Jochen Eickholt, member of the Executive Board, Siemens Energy, explains how, in The Raffles Conversation.

Much was made of how to position your investments in the weeks leading up to the US presidential elections. Yet, the markets ended up doing the exact opposite of investor expectations. In This Time Is Different, our columnist discusses why.

Former senior minister S Jayakumar's book, Governing: A Singapore Perspective, certainly has its fair share of attention-grabbing bits. Our resident bookworm shares what she found most memorable.

Can electricity transform a limo into a cloud? That is one idea behind a new suspension system for Audi's flagship, the A8. The Steering Column finds out if it cushions the bumps well enough to absorb the shock of its S$26,793 price tag.

In our Health page, we take a look at new injectable skin treatments that promise to plump up skin and fight the effects of ageing - can they deliver what they promise?

Nov 13, 2020 05:50 AM
Stay up to date with The Business Times for