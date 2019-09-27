In a galaxy not so far away, Singapore startups test new frontiers

SINGAPORE may not ever lay claim to putting a man on the moon, but space is still an exciting new frontier for a modest community of startups with grand ambitions.

In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we speak to three local companies that are building satellite systems for secure communications, laser networks in space for high-speed internet connectivity, and, yes, rockets.

Slightly closer to the ground, The Raffles Conversation this week is with Robert Enslin, Google Cloud's president of global customer operations. Already at the cutting edge of cloud technology, he tells why the hyper-growth will continue.

Too often, we're chasing the next ten-bagger. But having a simple investment process can actually do more wonders in the long term, says Fund Watch.

CFA Singapore Insights examines why analysts' calls might be suspect, and lacking in independence and objectivity. And if you're tempted to take a bet on casinos because, well, the house always wins, The Fool's Eye View explains why it's more of a gamble than you think.

Is there such a thing as a bad employee? Business mentor John Bittleston says no, in Management Unleashed.

In The Finish Line, we chat with Standard Chartered Bank Singapore CEO Patrick Lee about the annual Singapore Marathon's bid to become a World Marathon Major by 2021.

If you're in the market for a sports wearable, Casio's WSD-F21HR Pro Trek is the company's third entry into the smartwatch game and is its most complete offering to date. Gearhead puts it through the paces.

Ferrari's new V8-powered Tributo is a musical, maniacal last hurrah before the onset of the Electric Age. The Steering Column takes it for a ride.

And in our Health page, a closer look at whether eating more fish is beneficial for heart health.

