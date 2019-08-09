You are here

Home > Weekend

In the search for talent, how does Singapore score?

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190809_MLWEEKEND9_3858778.jpg
BT ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

IN the race among cities to attract top global talent, entrepreneurs, and startups, Singapore's no laggard. Yet with such talent in short supply everywhere, how easy is it for Singapore to remain attractive to the world's best? And while it seems that global talent is still willing to knock on Singapore's door, just how open is that door? In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at the efforts in our quest to draw top-tier talent, and the questions that arise.

PricewaterhouseCoopers global chairman Robert Moritz joined the firm in the mid-1980s for pragmatic reasons. But today's graduates want to not just do well in their careers, but to do good in society - something that PwC itself has come to aim for, he shares, in The Raffles Conversation.

Unlike a black swan event, a grey rhino event is where the potential event is known, but the timing and development path are unknown. This week, US President Trump unleashed a grey rhino when he labelled China a "currency manipulator". Chart View assesses the damage.

A recent survey by the CFA Institute shows investment industry professionals expect that individuals' roles in the investment profession will transform not once or twice, but multiple times during their career. And half expected their role to be significantly different, or unlikely to exist within five to 10 years. How should investment professionals adapt and embrace new challenges and opportunities for career success? Find out in CFA Singapore Insights.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Feeling patriotic this long weekend? Barfly tries a new take on the Singapore Sling, the iconic cocktail that many local bars now put their own spin on. And in The Finish Line, our columnists raise the curtain on the new English Premier League season starting this weekend.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe.

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

nz_capitaland_070825.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

pmlee.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore will take economic slowdown in its stride: PM Lee

doc76klqem584nsa90czj_doc6yv8g1dfxbqf8purk5a.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BT_20190313_ABSINGTEL13_3722071.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit hits 16-year low on Airtel losses, higher costs

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang calls for trading halt after shares plummet 20% on heavy volume

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly