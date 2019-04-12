Industry's bright spark, in BT Weekend

WHEN 3D printers first appeared, jaws dropped, and the possibilities, it seemed, were endless. But industrial applications of the technology, which have the potential to truly transform manufacturing, have yet to take off in a broad way in Singapore. We find out what is holding us back, which sectors would gain most from the value-added process, and why industry players are optimistic, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

In The Raffles Conversation, broadcasting veteran Ricky Ow retraces his path from child actor, via Singapore TV history, to his current perch as Asia-Pacific president of media giant Turner. He shares what the future of show business holds for the storied group whose TV brands run from CNN to Cartoon Network.

If the performance of your stock holdings gives you grief every other week, take heart. Even "perfect" portfolios underperform nearly half the time. Accept volatility as a given on the way to great returns, says our Value Insight columnist.

Once upon a time, in the story early investors like to tell, you could hop on a unicorn when you spotted it, and the rest would be magic. But there's a Big Bad Wolf in the story. After unicorns go to IPO, they end up in big cap indexes, find their way into portfolios of all stripes, and expose hopeful investors to all the risks associated with venture capital. CFA Singapore Insights explains why we should beware the unicorn IPO stampede.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. That sagely piece of advice holds even more true of business competitors, who lurk where you least expect. Mentor John Bittleston sets out how to know your competition, in Management Unleashed.

And in The Steering Column, BT drives BMW's M850i Convertible in Portugal, to assess its maker's claim that it now has a sports car to tempt buyers away from the likes of Aston Martin.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe