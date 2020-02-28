Is craft beer losing its fizz?

THE craft beer market has exploded in the last decade, and what used to be a niche sector is now firmly entrenched in drinkers' minds. Not to be outdone, independent brewers in Singapore have jumped in, and there are now 20 local craft beer brands produced here. Amid signs of a saturated market, both globally and on this tiny island, how are small batch brewers in Singapore holding up? Find out in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Can we disrupt ageing? Victor Dzau, president of the US National Academy of Medicine says yes. He aims to do so not only in the sense of innovating in healthcare, but also to bring healthier longevity to people today. He shares why and how in The Raffles Conversation.

With ESG investing now firmly on the rise, our new column in Wealth & Investing hopes to give you a headstart in the Year of the Rat, with three practical tips on sustainable investing learnt from observing rats.

Investors place much faith in the the knowledge and judgement of their financial advisers. So when a recommended investment turns out to be a sham and financial losses are incurred, who is to blame and why? CFA Singapore Insights sets out the ethical considerations.

It is the worst of times for department stores. Plagued by steadily falling returns and profit erosion, there's little wonder they've fallen out of favour, says Diary Of A Private Investor.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Shooting Brake might sound exotic, but it's really a compact car with a vast behind. The Steering Column takes it out for a spin.

And in The Finish Line, our sports columnist asks why swim superstar Joscelin Yeo has been overlooked for induction in Singapore's Sport Hall of Fame.

