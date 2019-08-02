You are here

No quick fixes in condo defect cases

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WHAT counts as a defect in a condo, who is liable, and what can homeowners do to resolve such issues? As building surveyors, contractors and lawyers tell us, the road to resolution of property construction faults is a difficult one. Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend delves into the pertinent issues.

From selling network connections out of a London house basement, Epsilon is now headquartered in hip new digs in Singapore. CEO Jerzy Szlosarek tells The Raffles Conversation why connectivity is even bigger business now.

When it's raining interest rate cuts, investors better get their umbrellas out. In the face of what seems like an upside down proposition - negative interest rates, how should investors act? CFA Singapore Insights has some advice.

In a disrupted world, product design must put utilitarianism first. Management Unleashed explains why.

Attracting and retaining talent is a key concern for companies across the board. For non-profit organisations, the need to bring in the right skills at leadership level is even more important, a volunteer argues. He advocates for best hiring practices and appropriate rewards for the social service sector, in The Broad View.

Whatever happened to returning guests, smiling faces, in-flight drinks and lobster buffets? A frequent flyer bemoans the death of loyalty in hospitality, in Saturday Soapbox. Singapore may have finished last in the Netball World Cup, but that should not deter us from reaching for greater heights. Our columnist makes a case for putting more resources and planning into sports, in The Finish Line.

And in a bumper edition of The Steering Column, BT roams Romania this week, traversing Transylvania and crossing the Carpathian while dodging Dracula at the wheel of BMW's latest.

Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worry Fed's rate cut might be a one-off

Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

weekly