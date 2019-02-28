Spring ... into fashion, books, dining, adventure

GET into the Spring of things as fashion brands come out in full force with their lineups of what they want you to wear this year.

In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we filter through the barrage of look books and zero in on the trends you'll need to know if you're spring-cleaning your wardrobe - the investment pieces to buy, the Dad sneakers that are still in vogue, the switch from little bags to full-sized totes, and vintage-inspired bags.

We also get an exclusive interview with Ermenegildo Zegna's artistic director Alessandro Sartori and chief executive Gildo Zegna, who talk about the Italian suit brand's drive to reshape the landscape of luxury mens wear. While suits still form the core of Zegna's DNA, Sartori's vision of "casual couture" - dissecting uniforms, rules and traditional mens wear ensembles - forms the new lexicon for men's apparel.

If you're a budding author, you'll need to know this name: Gaurav Shrinagesh, chief executive of Penguin Random House India and South-east Asia, whose role is to identify new literary voices in Singapore and the rest of Asia. Book reading may be on the decline with the rise of Netflix and social media, but he remains bullish about the publishing industry - if only for the simple reason that everyone still loves a ripping good yarn.

On the food front, we explore how independent chefs and restaurateurs are doing their part to minimise food waste, creating an exciting new dining trend in the process. From garnishes made from dehydrated fishbones to fermented papaya broth, chefs are challenging themselves to upcycle leftovers into haute cuisine, and the results are delicious.

Elsewhere, we walk in the footsteps of adventure traveller Kenneth Koh, a former pilot who became the second Singaporean to hike the entire Pacific Crest Trail - the walking equivalent of climbing Mount Everest (which he's already done). Read his first-hand account and make a note to embark on your own adventure.

If not, then check out what's upcoming in the Singapore International Festival of Arts as well as Singapore Design Week, which looks at how design has an impact on our lives in more ways than we think.