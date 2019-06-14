You are here

The downside of office perks

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

PING pong table? So passe. Free food? But of course. Game room, sleep pods, hammocks, hoops - check. Employers everywhere, Singapore included, are practically falling over themselves in a race to outperk each other, as they compete for the attention of the millennial jobseeker.

But as benefits grow ever more outrageous, corporates seem to forget that what makes that hip office look cool on Instagram does not necessarily make it a great place to work. Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at the downside of office perks.

Martin Gilbert, vice-chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen, "wasn't that good" at portfolio management, he says. But the canny dealmaker has steered the business from what was an investment fund buyout into the major league of fund management. He talks to BT in The Raffles Conversation.

Are you a growth or value investor? Value Insights explores the very different psychological leanings involved in the two styles. And CFA Singapore Insights looks at whether you should put your money - and your faith - in robo advisory.

When vaunted experts get their facts wrong, we should question how that happened. It takes but simple curiosity to surface errors in our pursuit of knowledge, as Sass & The City points out.

In the muddy world of rugged 4x4s, the Range Rover Evoque is the queen of couture. But fashion moves on, so we drive the new Evoque to see if it has, too, in The Steering Column.

