The thin green line, in BT Weekend

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180803_WK4_3520959.jpg

BANKS, essential as they are to greasing the wheels of the world, face an uneasy balancing act as we struggle towards a low-carbon economy. How to keep financing environmentally sound businesses that may not yet be viable, while continuing to fund the old and the unsustainable in places where poverty is rife and millions of livelihoods depend on palm oil and fossil fuels? Brunch this Saturday in The Business TimesWeekend looks at the complexities involved in sustainable investing.

For British environmentalist Jonathon Porritt, sustainability isn't just a slogan, for sure. "It's just common sense. It's good economics. It's a celebration of innovation." Through his non-profit Forum For The Future, the former politician makes a case for the survival of businesses, societies, and the planet, in The Raffles Conversation.

In our Investing & Wealth section, chartist Daryl Guppy suggests that talk of a tech crash is unjustified, while CFA Singapore Insights offers the (somewhat comforting) notion that machine learning can only go that far, and robots won't steal all your jobs just yet.

New products are often lost in today's overcrowded marketplace. How should you market your product to seize attention and retain customer loyalty? Question Time with Mentor John spells out some strategies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Disrupted checks out RealFuel, envisioned to be the cypto token for all real estate investing platforms, and said to cause the biggest dent in the real estate industry since Reits were introduced in the 1960s.

What was that again? Have you been singing it wrong all this while? This week's Offbeat contemplates the phenomenon of misheard song lyrics.

Fancy some Competition? A new edition of BMW's M2 aims to maximise fun. Our Steering Columnist reports from the Ascari Circuit in Spain.

And in The Finish Line, our columnist gives his take on the International Champions Cup football tournament in Singapore.

