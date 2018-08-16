You are here

Home > Weekend

Ultimate experiences, in Weekend magazine

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180816_MLMAG16_3533341.jpg

DRIVING off-road on the dunes of Namibia; motorbike racing in Hungary and having breakfast with the CEO of a top German car company; navigating Japan to track down elusive craftsmen; staying in the homes of Bhutanese villagers to savour local life - these are just some of the one-of-a-kind adventures or cultural experiences that high-end travellers look for in pursuit of the ultimate holiday. And rather than relying on big luxury travel operators, they are turning to independent boutique agencies which are carving a niche for themselves with exclusive itineraries to cater to every whim.

In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we spotlight four seasoned travellers who never expected to go into the business but are now busy putting together fantastic journeys for like-minded clients who will settle for nothing less than that.

While you probably won't want to ruin your designer sneakers on an African safari, you'll still want to know what Victor Lee, founder of bespoke shoe company Diamond Walker has to say about your fondness for high-end footwear. The sneaker designer, who became famous for his collaborations with A-list celebrities, shares his thoughts about the sneaker phenomenon and why it's here to stay.

Speaking of celebrities, we go one-on-one with Osteria Francescana's Massimo Bottura - the chef-patron of the best restaurant in the world (according to the World's 50 Best List) who talks about being the father of modern Italian cuisine and the need to move beyond tradition and nostalgia into the future.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

We also peep into the home of a designer couple to see how their lives have changed the way their home looks; rediscover the work of veteran artist Lim Tiong Ghee; and relive the glory of old cinema.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic-privatehousing01.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Real Estate

New cooling measures fuel July surge in Singapore private home sales

housing.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bankfile.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

nz-thaibev-150818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening