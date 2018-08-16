Ultimate experiences, in Weekend magazine

DRIVING off-road on the dunes of Namibia; motorbike racing in Hungary and having breakfast with the CEO of a top German car company; navigating Japan to track down elusive craftsmen; staying in the homes of Bhutanese villagers to savour local life - these are just some of the one-of-a-kind adventures or cultural experiences that high-end travellers look for in pursuit of the ultimate holiday. And rather than relying on big luxury travel operators, they are turning to independent boutique agencies which are carving a niche for themselves with exclusive itineraries to cater to every whim.

In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we spotlight four seasoned travellers who never expected to go into the business but are now busy putting together fantastic journeys for like-minded clients who will settle for nothing less than that.

While you probably won't want to ruin your designer sneakers on an African safari, you'll still want to know what Victor Lee, founder of bespoke shoe company Diamond Walker has to say about your fondness for high-end footwear. The sneaker designer, who became famous for his collaborations with A-list celebrities, shares his thoughts about the sneaker phenomenon and why it's here to stay.

Speaking of celebrities, we go one-on-one with Osteria Francescana's Massimo Bottura - the chef-patron of the best restaurant in the world (according to the World's 50 Best List) who talks about being the father of modern Italian cuisine and the need to move beyond tradition and nostalgia into the future.

We also peep into the home of a designer couple to see how their lives have changed the way their home looks; rediscover the work of veteran artist Lim Tiong Ghee; and relive the glory of old cinema.

