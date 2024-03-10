Making gender diversity a priority in the wealth management industry

Young Jin Yee, country head at UBS Singapore., says wealth management is a people-centric business, and diverse teams are able to better understand and relate to the diverse needs of clients.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

NELSON Mandela once said: “It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory, when nice things occur.”

Indeed, the best leaders are the ones who can inspire and empower their team to do their best.

In my more than 25 years in the wealth management industry, I have come to be convinced that team culture is key to an organisation’s success.

As a working mother, I put myself forward for a leadership position to make my own impact in a team’s culture. I am also hopeful of creating a bigger impact in society, especially in the area of gender diversity.

In the wealth management industry, gender diversity is necessary to support the financial empowerment...