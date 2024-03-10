Subscribers

Making gender diversity a priority in the wealth management industry

Young Jin Yee

Published Sun, Mar 10, 2024 · 9:00 am
Young Jin Yee, country head at UBS Singapore., says wealth management is a people-centric business, and diverse teams are able to better understand and relate to the diverse needs of clients.
PHOTO: UBS

Leadership

NELSON Mandela once said: “It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory, when nice things occur.”

Indeed, the best leaders are the ones who can inspire and empower their team to do their best.

In my more than 25 years in the wealth management industry, I have come to be convinced that team culture is key to an organisation’s success.

As a working mother, I put myself forward for a leadership position to make my own impact in a team’s culture. I am also hopeful of creating a bigger impact in society, especially in the area of gender diversity.

In the wealth management industry, gender diversity is necessary to support the financial empowerment...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Women in business

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Working Life

Big business is facing a big idea drought

Designing an office worth going back to

The future of work: Why we need to think beyond the hype of the four-day week

Unlocking potential: How international business school helps HR specialist find her voice and purpose

Embracing AI at work requires emphasising human skills

Leadership should be a team sport

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article