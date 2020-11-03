You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China issues draft rules to regulate online micro-lending business

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 1:29 PM

[BEIJING] China's central bank and regulators issued draft rules on Monday to boost the oversight of online micro-lending as it tries to rein in rising debt levels in the coronavirus-hit economy.

The draft rules from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) seek to increase the bar for micro-lenders to be able to provide online loans directly to consumers or jointly with banks, while limiting the amount they can lend.

Regulators are sharpening their focus on banks that heavily use micro-lenders or third-party technology platforms like Ant Group to underwrite consumer loans, amid fears of rising defaults and deteriorating asset quality.

Chinese banks' consumer loans sourced via tech firms reached 1.43 trillion yuan (S$291.5 billion) as of end-June, according to the PBOC.

The draft, which is open for public feedback until Dec 2, set a new requirement for small online lenders to provide at least 30 per cent of any loan they fund jointly with banks.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

They also set a 5 billion yuan registered capital threshold for micro-lenders that offer loans online across different regions. The current threshold varies between provinces but is well below 1 billion yuan.

Micro-lenders which source borrower data from e-commerce platforms to assess their credit will be required to share the credit information with the central bank, according to the draft rules.

Analysts expected banks to turn more cautious about providing joint loans with fintech lenders to consumers as a result.

Guo Wuping, head of the consumer protection division at CBIRC said in a commentary on Monday that the rights of users of Ant-owned consumer loan companies Huabei and Jiebei deserve close scrutiny.

Mr Guo said such fintech loan companies effectively perform the functions of banks and should adopt similar risk controls.

Licenses for eligible lenders will be renewed every three years, according to the draft rules, which said regulators will in principle not approve new micro-lenders that lend online across regions.

Lenders will have 12 months to comply with the new rules once it becomes official.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore awarded global certification for gender equality

Singapore will stop issuing S$1,000 notes next year to curb money laundering risks

Poll shows fintechs bullish about expanding businesses and workforce: Ng Chee Meng

Hong Kong will require all cryptocurrency trading platforms to be regulated: SFC

MAS subsidies drove first-time bond issuances in 2019: report

Westpac profit dives on bad debts, record laundering fine

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

The truckers who keep India's coronavirus patients breathing

[SELAQUI, India] Subhas Kumar Yadav has fought fear, deadlines and hunger to truck liquid oxygen from a factory in...

Nov 3, 2020 01:00 PM
Real Estate

Malls dragged into bankruptcy by carnage at retail tenants

[NEW YORK] America's ailing malls suffered a pair of body blows over the weekend as two major landlords followed...

Nov 3, 2020 12:47 PM
Consumer

Wingstop tests chicken thighs to offset soaring US wing prices

[NEW YORK] Wingstop Inc - a restaurant chain that primarily sells, well, wings - is testing bone-in chicken thighs...

Nov 3, 2020 12:40 PM
Technology

Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

[HONG KONG] China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on...

Nov 3, 2020 12:38 PM
Life & Culture

Ireland's Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup

[MELBOURNE] Irish raider Twilight Payment won the coveted A$8.0 million (S$7.68 million) Melbourne Cup at an eerily...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

Looking for job advice? Try TikTok

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

S$1 kopi, freshly made by a robot

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for