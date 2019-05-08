You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Chinese biotech firm InnoCare plans Hong Kong IPO

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 12:02 PM

[HONG KONG] Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech, which is developing treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company has been interviewing potential advisers and aims to list as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information is private. InnoCare could seek around US$250 million from the offering, though it hasn't set a precise fundraising target yet, one of the people said.

InnoCare's backers include 3H Health Investment, Jianxin Capital and Loyal Valley Capital. The company raised a combined US$215 million from two funding rounds last year, according to a statement. Its latest financing round valued InnoCare at about US$800 million, the people said.

Chinese biotech firms have raised more than US$4 billion from Hong Kong IPOs since the city's exchange overhauled its rules in April 2018 to lure most fast-growing companies, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Early listings including Ascletis Pharma and Hua Medicine are trading below their offer prices. More recent deals have performed better, with CanSino Biologics jumping 73 per cent since its March debut.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

InnoCare operates research and production facilities in Beijing, Nanjing and Guangzhou, its website shows. Deliberations about the offering are at an early stage, and details of the deal could change, the people said. A representative for InnoCare declined to comment.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

New Zealand central bank says 'large' uncertainties to rates outlook; NZ dollar hits 6-month low

Indonesia's forex reserves dip to US$124.3b at end-April

New Zealand central bank cuts rates for first time since 2016

China's overnight repo rate falls to 4-month low on ample liquidity

Billionaire jokes he has no money as he sells art, lends stock

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, AEM Holdings, Kimly, Boardroom, Trek 2000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening