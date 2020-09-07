You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

FWD acquires minority stake in financial advisory firm IPP Financial Advisers

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 11:55 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

INSURER FWD Insurance has acquired a minority interest in financial advisory firm IPP Financial Advisers (IPPFA) as the two firms enter into a strategic partnership.

FWD's capital resources, expertise and market knowledge will further enhance IPPFA's growth and expansion in Singapore and the region, as well as strengthen the latter's professional staffing and technology capabilities, IPPFA chief executive Tay Huai Eng said.

Traditional processes will be digitalised through the integration of FWD's technology solutions, simplifying the process for IPPFA customers. The partnership, backed by FWD's extensive Asia network, will also bolster customer confidence in IPPFA's commitment and growth in the region.

Together with FWD, IPPFA plans to strengthen its position in Singapore by expanding its financial services business significantly, FWD and IPPFA said in a joint statement on Monday.

IPPFA will retain its position as an open architecture financial planning institution with complete access to a comprehensive range of products from different insurers and fund houses, the statement said.

SEE ALSO

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, the alliance will enable FWD to design life insurance products that comprehensively meet the evolving life insurance financial needs of clients.

Adrian Vincent, general manager of FWD Singapore's life business, said: "Their reputation as a premier organisation dedicated to providing excellent wealth planning and management for their clients aligns with FWD's ambition to make financial security accessible to everyone."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 12:04 PM
Government & Economy

China exports beat forecasts in August, imports falter

[BEIJING] China's exports expanded more than expected last month as key markets eased virus containment measures,...

Sep 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore full-year growth forecast slightly to -6%

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists now expect Singapore's gross domestic product growth to decline 6 per cent this year,...

Sep 7, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Mice events in Singapore can resume from October with higher limit of 250 attendees

ORGANISERS can once again apply to hold meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events in Singapore...

Sep 7, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

Re-hiring rate for retrenched workers slows to 39% in H1 2020 from 2018: MOM

SOME two in five locals who lost their jobs early this year had found new roles by June 2020, according to data from...

Sep 7, 2020 11:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil drops more than US$1 after Saudi price cuts, demand optimism fades

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices dropped more than US$1 a barrel on Monday, hitting their lowest since July, after Saudi...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Singapore shares fall at Monday's open; STI down 0.2%

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.