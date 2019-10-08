You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hedge funds post the best performance this year since 2013

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 6:55 AM

[NEW YORK] Hedge funds gained 4.9 per cent on average in the first three quarters of 2019, the best performance in this span since 2013, according to a report on Monday from Hedge Fund Research. Equity strategies are leading the gains, followed by event-driven on an asset-weighted basis.

Managers have improved their performance during a year that Brexit woes, a US trade war with China and an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have roiled markets. At this time last year, hedge funds on average had gained only 1.7 per cent.

Hedge funds mostly weathered September's momentum-factor reversal, eking out a tiny gain for the month and third quarter.

As the global economy slows, the fourth quarter could pose challenges for managers. Last year, hedge funds took a beating in the final quarter as the stock market tanked the most in about eight years.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

HSBC says Singapore recruitment plan still on track

Why going digital-only is not a win-win solution

Emerging-market calm set to fray as trade and Fed worries worsen

Malaysia's Khazanah aims for RM5b profit after first loss in decade

Deutsche Bank in strategy shift to address tech woes

Cultivate trusting and long lasting relationships at home and abroad

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly