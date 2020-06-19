HSBC Singapore donating S$750,000 for the vulnerable

Singapore

HSBC Singapore announced on Thursday it is donating a total of S$750,000 to three charities that will benefit low-income families, migrant workers, people with disabilities and the elderly.

Tony Cripps, chief executive officer for HSBC Singapore, said: "As one of the oldest banks in Singapore, we've been steadfast in helping Singaporeans face challenges over the years, and we wanted to see where our support would be most needed in this current crisis.

"Covid-19 is revealing the tightrope that many of our more vulnerable members of society face."

Of the total sum HSBC Singapore is donating, S$550,000 will go to Community Chest, the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

Community Chest will then disburse the funds to Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre and Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME). The funds given to HOME will help to provide crisis accommodation and urgent financial relief for migrant workers.

The other charities that will receive a portion of the total donation are Willing Hearts and The Food Bank Singapore, who will each get S$100,000.

The money will go towards their respective feeding programmes which help provide food security for people with disabilities, the elderly who live alone, and low-income households.