You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Insurer Centene to buy Magellan in US$2.2b mental health push

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 10:28 PM

[WASHINGTON] Health insurer Centene Corp is buying Magellan Health in a US$2.2 billion deal, looking to build up its mental health services as more Americans struggle with Covid-19-related behavioural and anxiety issues.

Centene has offered US$95 per share in cash, a 14.7 per cent premium to the pharmacy benefits manager's Thursday closing price, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Shares of Magellan Health, which also provides mental health services to patients with serious mental illness, autism and opioid and substance use, were up about 11 per cent to US$92 before the bell.

The move by Centene to expand mental health support comes as more than two out of five Americans are struggling with mental or behavioural health issues associated with the pandemic, the company said.

The deal, which also includes debt, will add two million pharmacy benefit members and 16 million medical pharmacy members to Centene's portfolio.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It would also bring to Centene 18 million third-party customers of specialty health services, which includes physical medicine and rehabilitation to people with disabilities.

Centene said it would raise debt to fund the cash portion of the deal and that JP Morgan has provided a US$2.38 billion as financing commitment.

The healthcare industry has seen a wave of consolidation between insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, driven by pressure from governments and large corporations to lower soaring medical costs.

Benefit managers administer prescription drug programmes for health insurers, self-insured companies and government agencies, negotiating deals with drug manufacturers, working with pharmacies and processing claims.

Large deals include CVS Health Corp's US$69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna and Cigna Corp's US$52 billion deal to buy PBM Express Scripts Holding.

Centene and Magellan Health expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2021.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Natixis to sell H2O stake to investment firm's management

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

Hedge funds bet on recovery in 2021

Danske becomes Nordic ESG debt leader after US$4b in deals

China makes rating firm pay for corporate fraud for first time

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 10:21 PM
Consumer

Teledyne to buy sensor maker Flir Systems for US$7.36b

[CALIFORNIA] Teledyne Technologies made its biggest acquisition in three decades, agreeing to buy Flir Systems for...

Jan 4, 2021 09:03 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden to rally in Georgia ahead of high-stakes Senate races

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump travels to Georgia on Monday in a bid to keep the US Senate in the hands of his...

Jan 4, 2021 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment leans toward growth in December as PMI inches up by 0.1 point to 50.5

SINGAPORE'S factory sector continued its growth in December, as manufacturing sentiment picked up again from the...

Jan 4, 2021 08:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Natixis to sell H2O stake to investment firm's management

[PARIS] Natixis has agreed to sell its majority stake in investment firm H2O Asset Management back to the firm's...

Jan 4, 2021 07:44 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

[LONDON] Bitcoin slumped 14 per cent to US$27,805 on Monday, losing ground after making dramatic gains over the new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Prices of private homes seen to increase in 2021 as sentiment improves

South Korea's population falls for first time during pandemic

Vaccinated travellers to remain subject to border restrictions and SHN requirements

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for