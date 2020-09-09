You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 4:01 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's giant online brokerage SBI Holdings is considering retreating from Hong Kong which has been unstable due to a new security law imposed by China, a spokesman said on Wednesday, confirming reports by local media.

SBI, which operates a securities business as well as research and development of medical supplies in Hong Kong, has become the first Japanese financial firm to clearly indicate such a move is under consideration.

"It's true we are considering retreating from Hong Kong or downsizing our business there," the spokesman said, adding the company believes Hong Kong's status as a global financial centre may fall.

The spokesman said the company employs dozens of people there but declined to comment on where it might move to.

Chief executive Yoshitaka Kitao has pledged to position Japan as a global financial centre, replacing Hong Kong, according to Japan's Jiji news agency.

SEE ALSO

Japan's households, firms keep hoarding cash at record pace as Covid-19 strains broaden

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

China's parliament in June passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, raising fears among democracy activists and some foreign governments that Beijing is further eroding Hong Kong's autonomy.

Given such uncertainty, the Japanese government has shown its intention to improve its standing as a global financial centre by implementing measures such as tax reform.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last month said he would resign, had suggested in parliament that Japan could take in Hong Kong residents who worked in the financial sector or other specialised areas.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Funding Societies hires GoBear co-founder, expands C-suite

MAS to ramp up supervisory engagement with banks to ensure smooth transition to Sora by end-2021

UOB's PE unit issues disclosure statement on impact investing framework

Indonesian minister says economic policies must align better to tackle crisis

Junk bonds boom as coronavirus lures investors to risk

Blockchain players beat gold, Bitcoin in pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

75 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,166...

Sep 9, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

World's top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except one

[BEIJING] Chinese carriers are in a sweet spot, relative to their Covid-battered peers at least. The country's 1.4-...

Sep 9, 2020 03:42 PM
Transport

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

[EDINBURGH] Airbus delivered 39 jets last month while avoiding order cancellations as it battles to keep revenue...

Sep 9, 2020 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's Rochester Commons in one-north slated for completion in Q4 2021

CAPITALAND on Wednesday said that Rochester Commons - a campus-style integrated development - is targeted for...

Sep 9, 2020 03:24 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares inch higher; AstraZeneca tumbles on halting vaccine trials

[BENGALURU] European shares steadied on Wednesday after hefty declines in the previous session, although sentiment...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.