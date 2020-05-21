You are here

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 9:58 AM

nz_mastercard_210538.jpg
Mastercard will not ask employees to return to its worldwide corporate offices until they are comfortable that the sometimes fatal coronavirus is under control with vaccines or other measures, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Mastercard will not ask employees to return to its worldwide corporate offices until they are comfortable that the sometimes fatal coronavirus is under control with vaccines or other measures, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest payment...

