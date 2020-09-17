You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MetLife to buy Versant Health for US$1.68b

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 8:34 PM

[NEW YORK] Insurer MetLife has agreed to buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for US$1.68 billion from an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners and FFL Partners, it said on Thursday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement.

Once the deal is completed, MetLife will become the third largest vision insurer in the US by membership, according to the company.

The addition of Davis Vision and Superior Vision brands will establish MetLife as a leader in managed vision care, said Ramy Tadros, president of US business for MetLife.

Versant was formed in 2017 after Centerbridge combined Superior Vision and Davis Vision, which it acquired in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Linthicum, Maryland-based Versant has more than 33 million members in the United States across its vision care plans, according to its website.

SEE ALSO

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Reuters reported last December Centerbridge Partners was exploring a sale of Versant Health, and that it hired Barclays to run an auction. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

Bank Indonesia holds rates as governor defends independence

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

ECB gives banks reprieve from leverage rule to withstand pandemic

China's biggest bank falls short in bid to replenish capital

UOB issues S$120m green loan to The Farrer Park Company to refinance integrated complex

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 08:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group secures contract worth over 150m yuan from Sinopec

ENVIRONMENTAL protection solutions provider Sunpower Group said on Thursday that it has secured a manufacturing and...

Sep 17, 2020 08:15 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 test kit launched by local company accelerates diagnosis

[SINGAPORE] A Covid-19 test kit which greatly reduces the time needed to diagnose a patient was launched by...

Sep 17, 2020 07:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove looks to list in Hong Kong after 'supernormal' pandemic demand

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation said it planned to list in Hong Kong within six to nine months after...

Sep 17, 2020 07:12 PM
Consumer

John Lewis scraps bonus for first time since 1948

[LONDON] John Lewis Partnership won't pay staff an annual bonus for the first time in more than 70 years, after a...

Sep 17, 2020 07:10 PM
Companies & Markets

SLB Development to acquire Thye Hong Centre for S$112.5m

PROPERTY developer SLB Development said on Thursday that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Thye...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.