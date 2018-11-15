Three global banks open innovation labs in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THREE global banks on Wednesday launched their respective innovation labs in Singapore amid the Singapore FinTech Festival.
Bank of China opened its first global fintech innovation lab in Singapore to spearhead its worldwide research and development (R&D) activities
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg