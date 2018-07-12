You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US hedge fund Elliott announces takeover of AC Milan

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180712_YPACMILAN12_3497708.jpg
AC Milan splashed out over 200 million euros on players last summer but finished sixth in Serie A and failed to qualify for the more lucrative Champions League.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Milan

US HEDGE fund Elliott announced that it has taken over Italian giants AC Milan after the club's Chinese owners failed to repay debt, saying that the deal opened "a new chapter" for the football institution.

Elliott Management pledged to inject 50 million euros (S$79.6 million) to bring financial stability to the seven-time European champions after Chinese owner Li Yonghong missed a deadline last Friday to repay 32 million euros.

Elliott's founder and co-CEO Paul Singer said that his fund "looks forward to the challenge of realising the club's full potential and returning the club to the pantheon of top European football clubs where it rightly belongs".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the statement from Elliott, Mr Singer added: "Financial support, stability, and proper oversight are necessary prerequisites for on-field success and a world-class fan experience."

The changes at the top come as the club faces a ban from next season's Europa League for failing to respect the break-even requirement in European football governing body Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. FFP regulations say that any football club in Europe spending more than its generated revenue could face sanctions.

In a statement on May 22, Uefa expressed doubts at AC Milan's ability to refinance loans from Elliott due to be repaid in October. AC Milan are appealing Uefa's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is expected to announce a final ruling on July 19.

AC Milan splashed out over 200 million euros on players last summer but finished sixth in Serie A and failed to qualify for the more lucrative Champions League. The club's woes have been compounded in recent months by fears over its financial survival.

Elliot said that it "fully appreciates the challenge and responsibility that ownership of this great institution entails". It also said it aims "to create financial stability and establish sound management; to achieve long-term success for AC Milan by focusing on the fundamentals and ensuring that the club is well-capitalised; and to run a sustainable operating model that respects Uefa Financial Fair Play regulations". The formal announcement of the takeover came after a source close to the matter indicated that Elliott had begun the legal process of taking control of Milan on Monday.

With Elliott taking over Mr Li's majority stake, the Chinese directors currently on the Milan board will be replaced, most likely with representatives from the hedge fund.

Elliott helped Mr Li's investment vehicle Rossoneri Sport Investment Luxembourg to complete the long-winded 740 million euro purchase of AC Milan from former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's investment firm Fininvest in April last year.

The fund lent Mr Li just over 300 million euros at high interest rates - reportedly as much as 11 per cent. The deal was originally due to close at the end of 2016, but was delayed partly because the group could not export funds from China, as the country tightened control on money invested abroad.

However, the sale was also shadowed by questions over the source of Mr Li's wealth. In October The New York Times claimed that "virtually nobody" in China had ever heard of him. Italian media reported that Mr Li had been trying to line up investors willing to take control of the club, with media magnate Rocco Commisso and the Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team, mooted as possible buyers. However, no deal emerged. AFP

Banking & Finance

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

GoBear hires former Fintonia, JobsDB.com chief Adrian Chng as next CEO

Glencore faces lawsuits over US subpoena, stock drop

EU watchdog criticises Malta for anti-money laundering shortcomings

US dollar hits 6-month high against yen on strong inflation

British watchdog warns financial firms over use of Big Data

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
3 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening