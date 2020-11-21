You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wall Street banks can't snub certain industry sectors under proposed new rule

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 11:34 AM

nz_wallst_211179.jpg
Wall Street banks would not be allowed to refuse to lend to categories of businesses under a rule proposed on Friday that aims to address concerns that politically controversial sectors, like oil and gas and gun-makers, are being deprived of funding.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street banks would not be allowed to refuse to lend to categories of businesses under a rule proposed on Friday that aims to address concerns that politically controversial sectors, like oil and gas and gun-makers, are being deprived of funding.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said its proposal aims to ensure "fair access" to bank services, capital, and credit for all types of legal businesses, based on the risk assessment of individual customers, rather than broad-based categories or classes of customers.

"Fair access to financial services, credit, and capital are essential to our economy," Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks said in a statement. "This proposed rule would ensure that banks meet their responsibility to provide their services fairly since they enjoy special privilege and powers." The proposal would apply to the nation's largest banks that may exert significant pricing power or influence over sectors of the national economy, the regulator said.

It follows years of complaints by Republicans over what they say are increasingly partisan and discriminatory lending practices by big banks, who are under pressure from investors and staff to curb lending to contentious industries including fossil-fuel companies, private prisons and firearms makers.

Friday's proposal is subject to 45 days of public comment, giving the OCC little time to finalise it before President Donald Trump leaves office on Jan 20, after which President-elect Joe Biden would be in a position to replace Mr Brooks if he chose.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 21, 2020 11:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Billionaire UK investor aims to force hundreds of companies to act on climate

[LONDON] British billionaire Chris Hohn is aiming to force hundreds of US and European companies to slash their...

Nov 21, 2020 11:27 AM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

[BENGALURU] World number one Novak Djokovic said he hopes fans will be allowed to turn up in numbers for the...

Nov 21, 2020 11:13 AM
Government & Economy

US, Taiwan hold talks on strengthening economic ties

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Taiwan held talks on Friday on strengthening their economic relationship in the...

Nov 21, 2020 11:04 AM
Technology

Huawei lawyers question if Canada border agent had reasonable grounds to issue CFO's warrant

[VANCOUVER] A border official who took part in interrogating Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou testified...

Nov 21, 2020 10:54 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief

[BRUSSELS] Leaders of the 20 biggest world economies (G-20) will debate this weekend how to deal with the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

Celebrating the passion behind local brands

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for