Where to park your funds? Well, it depends

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PUTTING all your savings in fixed deposits may not be a wise move when interest rates are rising.
Alfred Chia, the chief executive at financial advisory firm SingCapital, said that though the average inflation for the past 10 years has been around 1.5 per cent, it would
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg