You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bankrupt Hanwell Holdings executive chairman resigns after 'oversight'

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 11:30 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hanwell Holdings' executive chairman is off the board, with the company adding that it had not been aware of his disqualifying bankruptcy until Wednesday.

Allan Yap, 64, who has been chairman since 2002, stepped down on Wednesday, said a late-night bourse filing from Hanwell on Thursday.

He has resigned, also with immediate effect, as executive chairman of 64 per cent-owned Tat Seng Packaging Group as well.

He was booted as executive chairman of Hong Kong-listed Master Glory after having been declared bankrupt by a Hong Kong court last month.

But, in Singapore, neither Hanwell nor Tat Seng had made announcements on his board membership.

SEE ALSO

Australia to overhaul bankruptcy laws to help firms over Covid-19

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The board has now stressed in its response to queries from bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) that it did not know about the bankruptcy until told by the SGX this week.

It added that the bankruptcy has "minimum implications on the company's business, financials and operations", and no material impact.

The SGX had asked Hanwell to explain, among other points, the implications of Mr Yap's bankruptcy status on his ability and suitability to remain as a director and chairman.

The SGX also asked if there are unsatisfied judgments against him, and what the implications of judgments, if any, would be for Hanwell.

The Hanwell board said Mr Yap did not update the company on his status because of an oversight, as he was "extremely busy, engaged on his other personal commitments".

With his latest resignation, he confirmed that he has no disagreement with the other directors, and that there are no matters that must be brought to the attention of Hanwell and Tat Seng shareholders, the board added.

It said Mr Yap reported being adjudged bankrupt only in Hong Kong, "as far as he knows", and Hanwell is not aware of whether he was made a bankrupt in any other jurisdiction.

The office of executive chairman is now empty, with six members left on the board. The nominating committee, in consultation with the rest of the board, "will be taking steps to source either internally or externally to fill the vacancy", the directors said.

Hanwell will make relevant announcements on the appointment of a new chairman "as and when required", the board added.

It last traded at S$0.29 on Thursday, up by half a Singapore cent or 1.75 per cent, before a trading halt during the mid-day break.

Tat Seng, which also called a halt at 12.30pm, last traded at S$0.545.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

OCBC prices S$200m in 3% perpetual capital securities, first callable in 2030

Hong Lai Huat board stands by carrying value assessment for properties

King Wan Corp can meet payment obligations, board says after bourse query

Hiap Tong Corp has enough resources to carry on despite virus hit to construction, says its board

Neo Group shareholders vote yes on property business diversification

M1 is third telco to launch non-standalone 5G; mobile plan available from Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 11:30 PM
Real Estate

US new-home sales climb to 1 million rate, fastest since 2006

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new homes in the US unexpectedly advanced for a fourth month in August to the highest level in...

Sep 24, 2020 11:02 PM
Transport

Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka has suspended a US$1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo,...

Sep 24, 2020 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thai parliament delays decision on constitution changes

[BANGKOK] Thailand's parliament voted on Thursday to delay making a decision on whether it will amend the...

Sep 24, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Wealthy Britons step up citizenship shopping to thwart Brexit

[LONDON] The number of British entrepreneurs looking to "buy" citizenship from countries offering visa-free access...

Sep 24, 2020 10:12 PM
Government & Economy

EU launches investigation into Chinese optical fibre cable imports

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission launched an investigation on Thursday into imports of optical fibre cable from...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.