CapitaLand, Shopee start shopping campaign; IMM to launch as virtual mall

Chris Chong, managing director of retail at CapitaLand Singapore (middle) demonstrating the Slice game at Skin Inc, a participating retailer in the campaign.

Shopee's websites will feature some of the most popular stores at the IMM outlet mall as well as discounts for shoppers.

PROPERTY behemoth CapitaLand has joined hands with Sea Ltd's e-commerce platform Shopee to help Singapore retailers digitalise, diversify revenue streams and export their brands overseas.

As part of the collaboration, CapitaLand's IMM outlet mall will debut as Shopee's first virtual shopping centre from Singapore.

A landing page will feature some of the most popular stores at the mall as well as discounts for shoppers, on Shopee's Singapore and Malaysia websites.

Participating retailers will receive marketing subsidies and incentives from CapitaLand and Shopee, and those who are eligible can also obtain additional support from the E-Commerce Booster Package by Enterprise Singapore.

This is meant to provide IMM's retailers with more online marketing opportunities to drive footfall to their in-store sales and engage with customers digitally, said the two companies in a joint statement on Monday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

IMM merchants who are authorised brand distributors in Malaysia will be given support to set up their storefront on Shopee Malaysia "with minimal fuss", according to the statement.

More information on the virtual mall will be made available in due course.

Another initiative under the companies' partnership is the CapitaLand x Shopee 11.11 campaign, running from Oct 21 to Nov 11. It integrates both online and offline shopper engagement to drive sales, traffic and engagement for six CapitaLand malls through gamification.

Consumers can play the Slice game on the Shopee Singapore app to snag a total of S$4 million worth of shopping, dining and accommodation perks.

They can earn points to redeem Shopee Coins and discount vouchers from 45 participating retailers to redeem in person at CapitaLand's Bugis Junction, Bugis+, Junction 8, Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall and Westgate.

Players also stand to win complimentary stays and discount vouchers as well as free Ascott Star Rewards membership upgrades sponsored by The Ascott Limited, CapitaLand's lodging business unit.

Brands taking part in the campaign include Chir Chir Fusion Chicken Factory, Levi's, Cafe&Meal MUJI, Skin Inc, Zaffron Kitchen, Linen Gallery, OSIM and Birkenstock.

Meanwhile, early this month, Shopee partnered Korean beauty brands distributor VIRVICI to open a pop-up store at Funan.

CapitaLand and Shopee said they aim to offer retailers avenues to diversify and build robust, all-rounded and sustainable strategies that cater to changing consumer needs in the evolving retail landscape.

The initiatives announced on Monday are among efforts by the Alliance on Facilitating Smart Commerce in Singapore, which is led by CapitaLand group chief executive officer Lee Chee Koon and Sea Ltd's group chief operating officer Ye Gang.

This alliance is one of several industry-led, government-supported coalitions recently formed to prototype ideas on strategic areas for Singapore. Such alliances were convened under the Emerging Stronger Task Force, set up in May by the government to help Singapore seize new opportunities in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, CapitaLand has also been operating its e-commerce platform eCapitaMall and food-ordering platform Capita3Eats, launched in June to complement brick-and-mortar sales at its malls.

Shares of CapitaLand were trading at S$2.68 as at 2.33pm on Monday, down S$0.03 or 1.1 per cent.