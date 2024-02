Rex International notes in its profit guidance that it is still in the process of finalising the impairment assessment over its oil and gas properties and FY2023 results.

SHARES of Rex International dropped 10 per cent on heavy trading on Wednesday (Feb 14), after the group warned of net loss for FY2023.

As at 10.02 am, the counter fell S$0.015 to S$0.129, registering a ten-month low.

It picked up a bit at 10.49 am, trading down 9 per cent or S$0.013 to S$0.131. With 33.6...