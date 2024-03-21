Institutional investors cool on private market investments: Nuveen survey

INSTITUTIONAL investors have become slightly less enthusiastic about private investments, based on a survey conducted by investment manager Nuveen from October to November last year.

Among the 800 investors surveyed across 27 countries, 55 per cent are planning to increase their allocations to private markets over the next five years. In the previous edition of the survey, the proportion that planned to increase their allocations was 72 per cent.

Private markets have gained popularity as a diversification tool in recent years. Interest is growing fastest among high-net-worth individuals, after institutional investors reaped the benefits of private investments as public markets floundered.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the biggest pension plan in the United States, announced on Tuesday (Mar 19) it would increase its private markets allocation from 33 to 40 per cent in order to “maximise returns from the highest-performing asset classes”.

Nuveen’s survey showed investors in North America were most keen on the private asset class, with 60 per cent planning an increase. The proportions were 49 per cent in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) regions; and 59 per cent in the Asia-Pacific.