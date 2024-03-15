SIA Group flies 3.1 million passengers in February, up 28.2% from a year ago

FLAG carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) carried 3.1 million passengers on a group level in February, up 28.2 per cent from a year ago, it said in its operating results filed to the bourse on Friday (Mar 15).

Passenger traffic for the group was up 20.4 per cent from a year ago. The growth in passenger traffic was in line with its capacity increase of 20.7 per cent over the same period, added the carrier.

Passenger demand was boosted by the Chinese New Year holiday season across Asia, said the group.

Meanwhile, group passenger load factor stood at 86.3 per cent, with SIA and its low-cost airline arm Scoot posting monthly passenger load factors of 84.5 per cent and 92.6 per cent respectively.

Stronger e-commerce flows also boosted SIA’s cargo carriage to 432.3 million tonne-km, a year-on-year increase of 12.9 per cent.

This outpaced the capacity expansion of 7.4 per cent from a year before, said the group.

As at end-February, the group’s passenger network covered 121 destinations in 35 countries and territories. SIA served 76 destinations while Scoot served 67 destinations. Its cargo network comprised 126 destinations in 37 countries and territories.

Shares of SIA closed at S$6.38 on Friday, down S$0.04 or 0.6 per cent, before the announcement.