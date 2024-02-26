BYD wants to raise its profile among consumers as it pits itself against well-known Japanese and German brands.

"Not satisfied with pole position, BYD aims for bigger EV market share in Singapore "

SINGAPORE’S top passenger electric vehicle (EV) seller BYD is aiming for a larger market share here as it sets to rev up the Chinese brand to become a better-known marque and improve consumers’ understanding of green vehicles.

Liu Xueliang, general manager of BYD Auto Industry Company, did not provide a sales target despite being pressed by The Business Times, except saying that BYD hopes its sales will do better this year.

He oversees the Asia-Pacific market and spoke to BT last Friday (Feb 23)...