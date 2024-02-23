Singapore Airshow pulls in record of nearly 60,000 trade attendees

THE 2024 edition of the Singapore Airshow has attracted a record number of trade attendees, with almost 60,000 attending the show at Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 20 to 23.

In a statement on Friday (Feb 23), the organisers said this was a 10 per cent rise from the previous high in 2018, and signals a “renewed optimism and recovery in the aerospace landscape in the Asia-Pacific region”.

The organisers did not disclose the value of deals inked at the ninth edition of this event, but noted that several Asia-based airlines had placed aircraft orders.

Starlux Airlines ordered five Airbus A350 freighters and three A330neo passenger jets; Vietjet Air signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to purchase 20 A330-900 jets. Thai Airways and Royal Brunei Airlines announced orders for 45 and four Boeing 787 Dreamliners, respectively.

Following the international debut of China’s ARJ21 and C919 jet by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, Tibet Airlines signed a 50-plane deal.

Apart from airplane deals, several major announcements were also made. This includes Singapore’s proposal to introduce a levy to support sustainable aviation fuel.

Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia, the organiser of Singapore Airshow, said: “We are delighted to announce the overwhelming response for this edition. It clearly signals a renewed optimism and momentum driving the sector forward.”

Following the trade days, the Singapore Airshow opens its doors to the public on Feb 24 and 25, with an estimated 60,000 visitors expected to attend.

“Weekend@Airshow visitors will get to enjoy aviation wonders first-hand, including the high-speed precision manoeuvres by aerobatic flying teams; they can also check out static displays of the latest civil and military aircraft,” the organisers said.

Flying displays will be held at 11.30 am and 2.30 pm over the weekend.