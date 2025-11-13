Creating holistic solutions for a greener future

Albacastor Technology develops breakthrough air pollutant treatment technologies to solve odour challenges.

At first, we focused on cooking emissions from restaurants. My grandmother, who lives above a restaurant specialising in spicy cuisine, could not open the windows freely or hang her laundry outside. As an engineering graduate, I wanted to do something to help her.

I patented a metal-doped photocatalyst technology that allows hydroxyl radicals – strong oxidising agents that decompose odours and air pollutants – to be generated more efficiently.

This technology has been integrated into our flagship UVent Smart Ventilation System, which also uses ultraviolet-C technology.

Over about five years of research and development (R&D), we evolved to address various odours, including from grease traps, sewage systems, garbage rooms and toilets. This has allowed us to expand our target customer base to property management companies, construction firms and even developers.

We integrated sustainability into our business from day one, and our flagship product is one of the greenest devices of its kind on the market.

We save up to 90,000 litres of water and 3,900 kilowatt-hours of electricity per device per year, which translates to operational cost savings of about US$6,500 per device annually.

We also provide environmental, social and governance data to our clients through our Internet of Things (IoT) platform. Our device has a recycling rate of up to 85 per cent, as verified by Colliers.

Our long-term vision is to redefine light as a valuable resource for improving air quality.

We plan to expand our product offerings and apply this patent to coatings and textile applications. Imagine a wall coated with paint using our patented technology; it is not just a normal wall, but also a device that enhances air quality.

Looking ahead, we have two paths toward a more sustainable approach. Apart from expanding our product range, we also plan to reuse parts such as casings for new devices. We believe our products could represent the next level of sustainability.

